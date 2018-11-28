Wiretap Reveals Tekashi69’s Own Crew Plotting To Murder Him, Allegedly

Tekashi69 was in deep with his gang, and it may have lead to a plot to have him murdered. But not by rivals, by his own fellow members.

A wiretap revealed members of his Treyway crew, and Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, were discussing plans to potentially murder the Brooklyn rapper.

TMZ got their hands on the transcript, and Tekashi’s gang clearly never watch enough episodes of HBO’s The Wire.

The feds wiretapped several ex-members of Tekashi’s crew and the transcript — obtained by TMZ — is pretty damming … including a convo about “feeding” Tekashi after his appearance on “The Breakfast Club.” Prosecutors believe “feed” means unloading bullets.

The feds wiretapped Jamel Jones — gang name, Mel Murda — a former member of 6ix9ine’s inner circle, who is now behind bars.

During the convo, Jones says, “[Tekashi] is trying to dry snitch at the same time, homie. But he keep saying, f*** Treway, f*** that n****, Treyway. Ain’t no n****, Treway. F*** Treway.”

Tekashi’s former manager Kifano Jordan, aka Shotti, responds with laughter and says, “Imma feed him though.”

Apparently, this is what caused the FBI to bring him in for questioning. However, Tekashi refused their help but he was arrested a day later for fear of innocent people getting killed if an attempt were to be made on his life.

There were also those racketeering charges he was hit with. Along with the wiretap, the Feds also have a confidential informant.

Besides the now infamous Breakfast Club interview, Tekashi firing his entire team is also what essentially made him a marked man.

Tekashi’s former crew members were also recorded saying how Tekashi tried to separate himself from the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods after firing his entire staff. The feds recorded an unnamed crew member saying, “That’s cool. Now he gotta get violated.”

Jones replied, “Yeah, super violated. Super duper. Ain’t no much he could really do unless he run around with 100 armed securities all day.”

The wiretap transcript was included in a government filing requesting Jones remain locked up until his trial, because he’s a “significant danger” to the community.

Tekashi is currently in jail but his trial isn’t set to begin until September 2019. Cold world.

—

