Feds Using Social Media Posts Against Tekashi69, Also Have Confidential Informant

Tekashi69 is up sh*t’s creek without a paddle in sight. Not only are the feds using the Brooklyn rapper’s social media posts against him (which is to be expected), they also have been using information from a confidential informant.

Today (Nov. 26), Tekashi pleaded not guilty to the federal racketeering and firearm charges he and alleged members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods are facing. The back and forth between the judge, who set his trial date for September 2019, and prosecutors revealed just how jammed up the defendants are.

Vulture reports that Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Longyear told the Judge Paul Engelmayer that evidence against Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, was lifted from social media and mostly Instagram which he is quoted as being “quite voluminous.”

This is no surprise since social media and song lyrics have been used against rappers in court before. And Tekashi’s lawyer has already floated the he’s an entertainer not a gangster defense.

However, another tidbit that means the Feds may have them dead to rights is the reveal of a confidential informant.

Reports Vulture:

Data gleaned from Hernandnez’s [sic] cell phones, including one device examined when he was returning to the U.S. from an international trip, will also be used against him.

Longyear further revealed that a confidential informant had made recordings that are part of their case, prompting one distressed attendee to loudly whisper “sh*t.”

Tekashi is reportedly in a detention center in Queens. With no bail as of yet, a trial date that might as well be a year away, and Fed winning percentage north of 90%, don’t expect the rapper to go to trial.

—

Photo: Getty