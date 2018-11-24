Tekashi 6ix9ine Allegedly Getting Special Treatment In The Joint

Tekashi 6ix9ine is without a doubt one of the most famous prisoners in New York right now, and that apparently is ruffling a few feathers. Although nothing is officially confirmed, it’s being said that the rapper born Daniel Hernandez is making his fellow inmates angry with him allegedly being treated better than them.

We’re told as soon as Tekashi arrived at the facility — which is often used to house informants — a dormitory was cleared out and the only ones let back in were those who were NOT affiliated with a gang. 69 was then placed in the dorm with 11 other inmates who were described as “docile.”

The dorm in question is typically used for high-profile inmates, dirty cops and child predators.

Some of the other inmates became vocal, screaming their displeasure at what they perceived as special treatment.

One inmate near 69’s dorm clowned him by singing a song about a child predator. 69 had been convicted of a child sex crime and placed on 4 years probation.

Tekashi’s lawyer tells the outlet that he doubts his client is being propped up over the other prisoners.

