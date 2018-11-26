CLOSE
Tekashi69 Pleads Not Guilty, Still No Bail

While life is coming fast at 6ix9ine, his trial is a ways off.

2018 Power105.1 Powerhouse NYC

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Tekashi69 pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering charges today (Nov. 26). Although his trail has been set for almost a year away, the Bushwick rapper was still denied bail. 

According to TMZ, Tekashi pled not guilty and the judge set the trial date for September 4, 2019.

Clearly, that’s a lot of time for Tekashi to consider cutting a deal. However, Tekashi’s attorney, Lance Lazarro, reportedly plans to seek bail with the trial judge. Despite previously saying his client was willing to fork over $750K and his passport, bail was still denied.

The rapper’s life has been in shambles since his arrest. Not only are the Bloods allegedly out to “super violate” him for talking reckless on the radio, but fellow inmates are reportedly feeling a ways because of the preferential treatment he’s allegedly receiving. Also, his label postponed the release of his debut album, DUMMY BOY, but it seems to have leaked anyway.

Photo; Getty

Tekashi69

