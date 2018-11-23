Tekashi69 Put A $30K Bounty Of Chief Keef’s Cousin, Caught On Video

It doesn’t take a genius to see why Tekashi69 is in the predicament he is in—federal indictment. A recently revealed video seemingly shows the Brooklyn rapper putting a hit on Chief Keef’s cousin, Tadoe.

It doesn’t help that the vid was allegedly taken days before Keef and his entourage actually were shot at in NYC.

Reports TMZ:

In shocking new footage, obtained by TMZ, you see Tekashi on FaceTime with Chief’s cousin, Tadoe, asking him if he’s going to be at Keef’s NYC hotel. When the convo ends, 6ix9ine brags to his crew about placing a $30,000 bounty on Tadoe.

It’s interesting … the video was recorded in late May, just days before someone shot at and missed Chief Keef at the W Hotel in Times Square. Remember, 6ix9ine and Keef were beefing all spring over social media leading up to the shooting.

Surely, Tekashi is going to say he wasn’t serious. In fact, his lawyer has gone on the record to say his client is only pretending to be a gang member.

But, it stopped being a game when actual shots were fired, no matter how jokingly casual he was when he put a bounty on a man’s head.

Right now, Tekashi is reportedly in a facility known for holding witnesses who cut deals, allegedly. So there’s that.

