Tekashi 6ix9ine Says Crew Didn’t Shoot At Chief Keef, Everyone Still Hates Him

Tekashi 6ix9ine is doing the absolute most to become the most hated man in Hip-Hop. Recently, the Bushwick rapper adamantly denied that he and his crew had nothing to do with Chief Keef being shot at while outside an NYC hotel.

Reports TMZ:

We got Tekashi at the Montage hotel in Bev Hills Saturday, hours after someone took a shot at Keef in NYC’s Times Square.

There’s been a buzz Tekashi’s crew did the deed because of a social media beef between the 2 rappers.

He’s also juggling another incident … a shooting outside an L.A. recording studio. Cops say 69’s crew was trying to get inside where Fetty Wap was recording. He denies that one, too.

And, as for getting banned from Ace of Diamonds after an altercation there … he has an explanation for that one, too.

At this point, the question who in their right mind does fux with Tekashi?

50 Cent doesn’t count.

Photo: Instagram