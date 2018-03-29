50 Cent Co-Signs Tekashi 6ix9ine’s King Of New York Claim

Just a week after stating that he never got a co-sign from any major artists in the rap game on The Breakfast Club, Tekashi 6ix9ine has gotten one of the biggest and equally polarizing (yet more beloved) Hip-Hop figures in the game to throw his support behind him, 50 Cent (The Game gonna really hate this).

Posing with bottles of liquid courage, 50 Cent took to IG to share a pic of himself and Tekashi 6ix9ine with whom he seems to share a bit of character traits with.

“The little homies getting big as a motherfvcker. 50: l said you can’t be saying all that crazy shit you be saying. 69: said why not you be saying it. 50: l said oh shit you right,🤨 fuck it do what you want to do. LOL NY”

50 even went so far as to have officially christened Tekashi the new King of New York in a video which featured 50 telling 6ix9ine “Tell ’em what you runnin’!” with the Latino rapper responding “New York is mine.” A saying that 50 Cent himself used to love saying when he was on top of the rap game in the early 00’s.

Well, guess that settles that claim.

A track featuring these two would be interesting to say the least. Who knows, maybe we’ll even see Tekashi 6ix9ine make his acting debut on Power at some point.

Photo: WENN.com