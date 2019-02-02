Run Tell That: Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Private Security for Family

Tekashi 6ix9ine is singing like a bird. This has potentially put his family in jeopardy, so the jailed Brooklyn rapper has hired private security to keep an eye on his loved ones.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to Tekashi tell us, since his arrest in November, he’s spent thousands on personal security for his mother. We’re told, for obvious reasons, the rapper’s worried anyone looking for revenge against him … might harm her.

TMZ broke the story … 6ix9ine pled guilty to 9 counts and did a lot of snitching in the process — implicating members of the Nine Trey Bloods in multiple crimes. For instance, he named the alleged trigger man in the attempted shooting of Chief Keef — and that guy’s since been indicted.

Tekashi’s attorney, Dawn Florio, tells us, “6ix9ine has the means to pay for his family’s private security, so the government expects the money to come out of [his] pocket to protect his closest family members.”

As for his baby mama, she has security, too, but she’s footing the bill herself.

Tekashi69 won’t be formally sentenced until January 2020. Reportedly, his deal requires him to keep telling on any and everybody.

How else did y’all think this was going to end? Share your thoughts in the comments.