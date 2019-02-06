All White adidas Sneaker From Black History Month Collection Gets Shelved

Obviously someone at adidas wasn’t wearing their thinking cap when curating a nod to African Americans. To many, A pair of mayonnaise flavored shoes were insensitive to say the least.

As per Hypebeast the sporting goods manufacturer definitely took a cultural loss when it came to their Black History Month collection. Included in the drop was a UltraBOOST model which in theory would make sense given it is one of their most popular sellers. Problem was it was an all white silhouette AND was named “UNCAGED”. Naturally the move got a huge side eye from sneaker enthusiasts and anybody with a bit of common sense alike.

Considering the set were made in the spirit of “Celebrating Black Culture” adidas released a formal statement apologizing for the huge faux pas.

“Adidas released a new collection in celebration of Black History Month featuring designs inspired by the Harlem Renaissance. It includes footwear and apparel across a variety of categories. Toward the latter stages of the design process, we added a running shoe to the collection that we later felt did not reflect the spirit or philosophy of how adidas believes we should recognize and honor Black History Month. After careful consideration, we have decided to withdraw the product from the collection.”

The sneaker has since been pulled. Other feet pieces included in the collection include re-invisioned versions of the Dame 5, Harden Vol. 3 and a Harlem inspired UltraBOOST. The adidas Black History Month went on sale starting February 5 here.

Photo: adidas