Samsung Says We Good, Decides To Pass On Collab With ‘Supreme’ Knockoff

Hypebeasts were left bewildered when Samsung first announced a collaboration with Supreme knockoff Supreme Italia. After having second thoughts, the Korean company has decided not to go through with the move.

It would seem the fallout following the initial announcement from the Galaxy A86 event back in December led to this decision. Samsung China announced via its Weibo account on Sunday that it will be terminating its team-up with Supreme Italia. Engadget translated the post and it states:

“Samsung Electronics had previously mentioned a collaboration with Supreme Italia at the Galaxy A8s China launch event on December 10th, Samsung Electronics has now decided to terminate this collaboration.”

If you are wondering how in the world there is a fake Supreme that is the direct result of the streetwear brand not having authorization to sell and market in China. That loophole allowed Supreme Italia to hop in and get permission to sell the “legal fakes” in the country. Samsung in deciding to not go through with the collaboration possibly dodged a bullet cause this definitely could have been a black eye for the company.

BUT Samsung could also be missing out on some potential dollars as well cause there is someone out there who would have gladly spent the money. Keep in mind we pointed out before the Korean tech giant might have given the real Supreme the motivation to link up with Apple. So don’t be shocked if that happens in the future.

Photo: ullstein bild / Getty