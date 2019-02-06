Black Lives Matter Launches Petition To Free 21 Savage—Sign Here

21 Savage isn’t in the best space right now, but his supporters are trying to have his back as best they can. After being targeted by ICE, the rapper has reportedly been in lock down 23 hours per day.

While 21 Savage fights for his freedom, Black Lives Matter has launched a petition to stop his deportation. “The hundreds of ICE assaults and detention of Black immigrants is an endemic in the United States, and is too often carried out with the assistance of local law enforcement” the petition, created by Patrisse Khan-Cullors, states. “The circumstances of Mr. Abraham-Joseph’s detention stand as a testament to the consistent and historically under-reported harassment and targeting of Black immigrants. The US’ violent history of criminalizing Blackness intersects with its deadly legacy of detaining and deporting Black and Brown immigrants. This needs to stop today!”

“Mr. Abraham-Joseph has been in the United States since he was a young child,” Khan-Cullors goes on to state. “Atlanta is his home. He has no current or prior criminal convictions and he is beloved by his friends, fans and family.”

The petition, addressed to ICE Field Office Director Sean Gallagher, calls for 300,000 signatures. So far, there are nearly 225,000 in just a matter of days. Support 21 Savage, who has reportedly been in lock down 23 hours per day, by signing here.

Photo: WENN