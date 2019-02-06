21 Savage Confirms He Was Born In The United Kingdom

The ongoing ordeal that 21 Savage is enduring as the result of his arrest and detainment by ICE officials had new details added on Tuesday (Feb. 5). The rapper confirmed that he was indeed born in the United Kingdom, but came at an earlier age than what was widely reported.

The Blast reports:

21 Savage is going on the record for the first time, through his reps, and revealing the timeline of his international travels, claiming he has actually been in the United States since the age of 7. He claims he left for a month in 2005 and came back but had a valid visa.

ICE has claimed that is when he came to the country for the first time at the age of 12.

According to Savage’s birth certificate, the star was born in Newham, a borough in London, in 1992.

Reps for Savage are adamant he lost his legal status “through no fault of his own,” and say he applied for a visa in 2017, once he realized his illegal classification.

The outlet adds that Savage’s family are all here legally and some have become naturalized citizens.

