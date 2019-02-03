BREAKING: 21 Savage Arrested By ICE, Says He’s Actually From The U.K. #21Savage

Details are still forthcoming, but it has come out in several reports that rapper 21 Savage has been arrested by ICE officials who say he is actually a native of the United Kingdom. According to a report from a local outlet, the rapper overstayed his visa thus leading to his arrest.

WSB-TV reports:

Rapper 21 Savage, who claims to be from Atlanta’s Zone 6, has been arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne has learned ICE arrested 21 Savage in Atlanta Sunday.

ICE spokesman Bryan Cox: “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA ‘21 Savage’ during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta.” https://t.co/G0WlPymYIr — Mark Winne (@MarkWinneWSB) February 3, 2019

We will update this story as it develops. For now, we’ve included some of the reactions from Twitter below.

—

Photo: