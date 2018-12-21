21 Savage Drops ‘I Am > I Was’ LP, Twitter Already Hailing It A Winter Classic #21Savage

After hints that 21 Savage was set to drop a follow up to his debut studio album leaked to social media, fans were lined up in anticipation for what was next. The Slaughter Gang member dropped his latest, I Am > I Was to the masses Friday (Dec. 21) and reaction on Twitter seemingly points to the fact the album is an early winter classic.

21 Savage dropped his debut LP, Issa Album, back in July 2017 and has appeared on records with Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, and Young Thug in recent times. With I Am > I Was, 21 is back to solidify his position as one of the premier rappers of his generation. With production from DJ Dahi, past collaborator Metro Boomin, FKi 1st, Cardo, TM88, Wheezy, and Kid Hazel, the production floats between bass-heavy trap to atmospheric slappers.

Features are just as varied with a scene-stealing turn from J. Cole on the opening track “A Lot,” in where the North Carolina wordsmith references Tekashi 6ix9ine and his mounting legal issues. Offset shows up for “1.5” and the City Girls bless the strip club anthem “a&t” to great effect. Schoolboy Q and Project Pat hopped on “Good Day” and Post Malone gives the help out on “All My Friends.”

Thus far, Twitter fans are giving the album a ton of praise, most especially pointing out the fact that Cole smacked his feature out the park. We’ve collected the best of the reactions and chatter below.

Stream 21 Savage’s I Am > I Was below.

Photo: WENN