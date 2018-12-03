2 chainz , 21 Savage , KimYe

21 Savage, KimYe, And More Attend The Versace Pre-Fall 2019 Show [Photos]

Posted 23 hours ago

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - December 2, 2018

Source: Gotham / Getty

Some of your faves were in the building on Sunday, December 2, for the Versace Pre-Fall 2019 Show in New York City. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pulled up, along with 21 Savage, Teyana Taylor, Mary J. Blige and more.

Check out the gallery to see the stars shut it down in some pretty unique looks.

Photo: Getty

