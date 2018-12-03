Some of your faves were in the building on Sunday, December 2, for the Versace Pre-Fall 2019 Show in New York City. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pulled up, along with 21 Savage, Teyana Taylor, Mary J. Blige and more.
Check out the gallery to see the stars shut it down in some pretty unique looks.
Photo: Getty
21 Savage, KimYe, And More Attend The Versace Pre-Fall 2019 Show [Photos]
1. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West coupled up.Source:Getty 1 of 14
2. Paris Jackson came through.Source:Getty 2 of 14
3. 21 Savage was looking like he had better places to be.Source:Getty 3 of 14
4. Teyana Taylor struck a pose.Source:Getty 4 of 14
5. Young Thug wore the brightest colors known to mankind.Source:Getty 5 of 14
6. Mary J. Blige looked amazing, per usual.Source:Getty 6 of 14
7. 2 Chainz and wife Kesha Ward came through, dapper as ever.Source:Getty 7 of 14
8. Lala Anthony pushed through with purple hair.Source:Getty 8 of 14
9. Beautiful Lupita Nyong'o was in the building.Source:Getty 9 of 14
11. The fellas flick it up.Source:Getty 11 of 14
13. 'Ye gets in his bag for the photogs.Source:Getty 13 of 14
14. Kanye West has some fun with his wife.Source:Getty 14 of 14
