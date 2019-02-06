CLOSE
R. Kelly Is Now Banned From Philadelphia

Philly to R, kick rocks.

The Philadelphia City Council has unanimously voted to ban R. Kelly. So, which city is next?

Councilwoman Helen Gym revealed the passing of the resolution on Twitter last week. That’s right, the R&B crooner is officially not welcome in the City of Brotherly Love.

Per the allegations in the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, he’s been spreading more fear and abuse than love anyway.

Nevertheless, Kelly is planning on heading off on a tour of New Zealand and Australia. Who asked for this?

