Three Generations Get Together To Kick Ass In New ‘Shaft’ Trailer [Video]

It’s been almost two decades since Samuel L. Jackson kicked ass first and took names later as John Shaft and though it seemed like that original film was destined to be a one-off, it turns out that Warner Bros. isn’t done dealing with the bad mutha – well, y’all know the rest.

In the first trailer for the latest installment to Shaft, we’re introduced to John Shaft Jr.(Jessie T. Usher) who isn’t exactly a chip off the old block but ain’t exactly an apple that fell far from the tree either. Looking for help from his father and grandfather, OG Shaft (Richard Roundtree) to help him solve the untimely death of a friend, Shaft Jr. finds his millennial self struggling to adapt to the old school code of badassness that made his OG folks living legends out on the streets.

Filled with comedic hijinks and bullets all over the place, the trailer to Shaft does seem like it’ll be an entertaining watch.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it come June 14.