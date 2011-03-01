Birdman Celebrates Birthday At King Of Diamonds Strip Club [Photos]



Birdman Celebrates B-Day At K.O.D.

It was a celebration this weekend when Cash Money Records CEO Bryan “Baby” Williams celebrated his birthday with Floyd Mayweather, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and the rest of the Young Money / Cash Money family at the infamous King Of Diamonds strip club in Miami, Florida.

The Cash Money Millionaire previously scoffed off a diss from Jay-Z where he said the New Orleans mogul only had “Baby Money” to which Birdman replied,

“I ain’t tripping we spending Baby money, I don’t know how he feels but I don’t have a problem.”



Check out Birdman and his Cash Money/Young Money brethren spending his “Baby Money” at King of Diamonds below courtesy of UrbanPartyLife.com.

