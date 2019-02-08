NYFW Show Planner Fleeced Out Of $900K Due To Kanye West Imposter

If the promise of a Kanye West performance at the upcoming New York Fashion Week event lured folks in, they’re about to be highly disappointed. An unknown man claiming to rep ‘Ye fleeced an event planner out of $900,000 for a promised appearance by the rapper and forged his signature to boot.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ, a guy Ye knew secretly contacted Philipp Plein, who is staging a big New York Fashion Week event this coming Monday. The guy misrepresented himself to Plein as Kanye’s rep and began negotiations for Kanye to perform … at a STEEP price.

Plein apparently fell for it hook, line and sinker, and they made a deal wherein Kanye would supposedly pocket 7 figures and, in return, he would perform at the NYFW show.’

It gets worse. We’re told the guy forged Kanye’s name on the contract and then had a $900,000 advance wired to an account … which the guy promptly cleaned out.

The man who falsely claimed to be Kanye’s rep is said to be a former affiliate of G.O.O.D. Music, so maybe he won’t be too hard to find in the end.

