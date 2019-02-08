Attorney Shoots Down Claim That 21 Savage Was In Possession of A Gun During Arrest

With the outcry from the Hip-Hop community over ICE’s unexpected arrest of UK native 21 Savage and it’s suspect timing given his recent cut “F*ck Trump,” authorities recently tried to add validity to their arrest saying that the ATL rapper was packing a burner at the time of his apprehension.

A claim that his attorney Brian Steel quickly shot down in a statement sent to HipHopDX.

“That was not his car and the gun retrieved is not his,” Steel said. “No one will be falsely accusing my client. 21 Savage has done absolutely nothing wrong.”

The sentiment was echoed by Jay-Z appointed attorney Alex Spiro who recently joined Savage’s defense team.

“ICE has confirmed he was targeted for immigration enforcement and nothing more,” Spiro explained in the statement. “He was never arrested by the police and some other individual’s firearm and vehicle is not our concern here.”

Unfortunately for the Issa rapper he’s still being held without bond and going through ICE’s “removal proceedings.”

For any Hip-Hop head living under a rock for the past week, 21 Savage was picked up by ICE last weekend which led to all kinds of shock, memes, and a rare moment of unity between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj as they dragged Hip-Hop fan/critic/alleged bigot Tomi Lahren. As it turns out 21 Savage a.k.a. She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph was indeed born in Great Britain and came to the US as a child and overstayed the work visa granted to his family. Though his U-Visa application was still pending (meaning authorities have been aware of his status for a minute), it wasn’t until ICE decided to target him for deportation.

According to TMZ Savage was accused of driving recklessly and ultimately slammed into a cop car which led to his arrest. Interestingly enough the police report says that ATF agents made the arrest though ICE has stated he was “targeted for immigration enforcement and nothing more.”

Not surprising it looks like authorities can’t get their stories straight in this matter.

—

Photo: Getty