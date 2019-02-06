Jay-Z Offers 21 Savage Legal Help, Calls Rapper’s Arrest An “Absolute Travesty”

Jay-Z is looking out for the 21 Savage. The Roc-a-fella founder and mogul has called the rapper’s arrest a travesty and has hired a lawyer to help with his immigration case.

The arrest and detention of 21 Savage is an absolute travesty,” said Hova in a statement. “His U-Visa application has been pending for four years.”

He added, “In addition to being a successful recording artist, 21 deserves to be reunited with his children immediately.”

Despite 21 Savage’s application, he was arrested on Sunday by ICE agents. He has since come forward to confirm that he was indeed born in the UK, and arrived in the U.S. when he was just 7-years-old, not 12 as ICE allegedly claims.

In Jay-Z’s statement, share on social media, he mentions that it is no coincidence that 21’s new song “A Lot” addresses immigration injustice.

TMZ reports that Jay-Z is offering 21 legal help, hiring lawyer Alex Spiro to help out with the rapper’s case.

“We are not going to stop until he is released, bonded out or in front of a judge … What we have here is someone who overstayed their Visa with an application pending for 4 years – not a convicted criminal that needs to be detained and removed but, by all accounts a wonderful person, father, and entertainer who has a marijuana offense which was vacated and sealed,” Spiro told TMZ.

Also worthing noting, Black Lives Matter activists have created a petition demanding 21 Savage’s arrest.

