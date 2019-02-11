T.I., Soulja Boy & More Boycott Gucci For Blackface Sweater [Photos]

Gucci is going to learn today. Several rappers have decided to put their money where their mouth is and shun the brand.
Last week, the luxury retailer advertised a blatantly bigoted and distasteful sweater that invoked blackface vibes. Naturally the polarizing garment was met with disgust specifically with people of color. The backlash was so deafening it caused Gucci to immediately remove it from their e-site and issue an apology.
Still the lack of sensitivity and common sense has caused many prominent figures in Hip-Hop to cease spending money with the Italian based company. T.I. took the charge as he not only voiced his frustration but also came up with a game plan for the people. The “Live Your Life” rapper put together a call to action asking everyone to stop purchasing and wearing their product.
Soulja Boy, who has become synonymous for wearing a Gucci headband, also confirmed he will no longer be sporting their pricey gear. “Smh what is this man? 🤦🏾♂️ no more @gucci headbands for me. Who’s responsible for this? Because it’s not funny! At all!”
Russell Simmons also wrote a very lengthy post regarding how mass market retails purposely killed off many Black-owned fashion brands he helped inspire and create. “One day Macy’s began buying all of our top brands We thought that was a breakthrough or a “good sign” (Being accepted by our oppressor who hated and looked down on us ) Then they discounted us all and intentionally killed all the black businesses that we fed” he theorized.
I spent many years in the fashion industry i helped redefine it ..we created a billion dollar grossing company with phat farm and baby phat I’m proud to say that i helped some hip hop entrepreneurs and their companies follow suit like Rocawear Apple bottom and many others i found them their partners and mentored them during their launches One day Macy’s began buying all of our top brands We thought that was a breakthrough or a “good sign” (Being accepted by our oppressor who hated and looked down on us ) Then they discounted us all and intentionally killed all the black businesses that we fed … thousands of shops …billions of gross dollars going to the independent (mostly black) shop owners There were thousands of young black and white kids in fashion looking up to Damon John, Sean John, Kimora and all of the young black designers white kids where buying our brands causing an even greater threat , they were all studying THEIR fashion and building hundreds of companies that were distributed by the mostly independent shop owners that were in biz because of us and supporting us long before Macys bought and discounted the top 15 designers.. IT WAS INTENTIONAL DELIBERATE AND INCREDIBLY EFFECTIVE THEY KILLED THAT FASHION REVOLUTION .. i grew up and i lost a taste for clothes that were basically cheap to make but too expensive for my brothers …but they were defining me as a SMALL man needing a “status symbol” i realized that it was embarrassing to wear them and my community members couldn’t afford to look as stupid as i did …… When are we gonna wake up take off the horrible DEAD ANIMAL shit and the shiny crap and realize where the true shine lives Let’s instead focus on the things that serve our community and really bring us happiness Fuxk the fashion industry and the elitist backwards and hurtful mentality that it represents When you wake up and realize that it’s not what’s on u but it’s what’s in you that defines you … you will let go of a sickness that separates you from your brothers and sisters …and ultimately separates you from Gods Grace
After almost a week of silence Dapper Dan, who has a partnership with Gucci, finally addressed the disrespect saying he has personally contacted the owner to discuss the fashion faux pas in person. “I will hold everyone accountable” he claimed.
Photo: Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET