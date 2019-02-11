Dapper Dan Says Blackface Gucci Sweater Was An “Insult”, Meeting With CEO

Since Donald Trump too office in 2017, racists and bigots across America felt emboldened to let their true feelings be known, and as if on cue highend fashion brands like Prada, Moncler and more recently Gucci have been releasing blackface inspired collections as if to appease a certain MAGA base. Needless to say that there’s been backlash with each offensive release and now Dapper Dan, has taken to social media to give his two cents.

The legendary fashion designer took to his Instagram page to call out Gucci for the “insult” they tried to peddle as a sweater. “There cannot be inclusivity without accountability. I will hold everyone accountable.”

Preach!

Dapper Dan also stated that he’s set to meet with Gucci’s CEO Marco Bizzarri who’s flying in from Italy to meet with him and community leaders in Harlem later this week.

Gucci for their part issued a statement apologizing for their gaffe, but we’re not sure it’ll be enough to convince people not to boycott the brand.

Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper.

We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make.

Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/P2iXL9uOhs — gucci (@gucci) February 7, 2019

Whether or not the apology and Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri meeting with Dapper Dan will help resolve the issue remains to be seen but what is most disturbing about all of this is that blackface seems to be a thing amongst these high end fashion brands. It doesn’t seem like it’s a coincidence anymore. Seems to be intentional.

Photo: Getty