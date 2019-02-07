Gucci Goes Full Racist With Blackface Sweater, Twitter Dragging Commenced

It is the year 2019 and we’re still having to tell white people around the globe that blackface is an offensive practice and yet, it still persists. Gucci is responsible for the latest instance of this racist act and a Twitter dragging of epic proportion has commenced.

The longtime fashion brand put up for sale an $890 Balaclava knit sweater that covered the face of a white model. A portion of the sweater covered the lower part of the model’s face, complete with the stereotypical exaggerated lips that have been used in droves by way of blackface.

Gucci apologizes for a wool sweater after complaints it resembled blackface makeup and says the item had been pulled from its online and physical stores. https://t.co/bo0FsEZoSi — The Associated Press (@AP) February 7, 2019

Considering the folly of its ways, Gucci issued a tweet that connected to a longer written statement regarding the blackface snafu.

“Gucci deeply apologizes for the offense caused by the wool balaclava jumper.

We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make,” read the tweet’s caption.

Although the item has been removed from sale, the damage has been done and we’ve collected many of the responses from Twitter below.

Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/P2iXL9uOhs — gucci (@gucci) February 7, 2019

