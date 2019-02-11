‘Extra’ Host AJ Calloway Suspended After Multiple Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Extra host A.J. Calloway has become the latest in an ever growing line of famous TV personalities who are being called out for allege sexual misconduct.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Calloway was suspended by Warner Bros. Television after multiple women came forward with abuse and sexual misconduct allegations. Though the embattled host has previously denied an earlier abuse accusation, he’s been tightlipped about the latest developments.

In a statement released by Warner Bros., the network says they’re investigating the matter though but have not turned up any evidence of wrongdoing on Calloway’s part.

“Upon becoming aware of allegations of sexual misconduct against AJ Calloway, we began an internal review to determine whether there had been any misconduct by Mr. Calloway on Extra and whether any employee of the show had been the victim of any such misconduct,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement. “To date, we have found nothing to suggest that Mr. Calloway has ever engaged in workplace misconduct.”

Warner Bros. added, “In light of additional allegations brought to our attention, we are expanding our ongoing inquiries, and Mr. Calloway has been suspended pending further review. We take such allegations very seriously and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure a safe and inclusive workplace for all of our employees.”

AJ Calloway’s attorney Lisa E. Davis meanwhile remains confident that her client will ultimately be cleared of all allegations as she told THR, “Mr. Calloway maintains that these unsubstantiated allegations are patently false. He vehemently denies that he ever assaulted anyone and looks forward to clearing his name.”

We guess time will tell if AJ Calloway is indeed innocent of all charges but being that he was accused of sexual assault by author and domestic-violence activist Sil Lai Abrams back in 2006 (a case dismissed on procedural grounds), it’s kinda hard to just take his word for it.

