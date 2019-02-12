Floyd Mayweather Goes On Gucci Shopping Spree, Stunts On Boycott Efforts

Floyd Mayweather has never been one to strike a social justice stance, but few would have expected him to defy a growing notion that Gucci isn’t down with Black people. After the fashion brand’s blackface snafu, Money Mayweather gleefully stunted on the boycott by going on a Gucci shopping spree.

TMZ Sports reports:

The boxer — along with his entire TMT crew — rolled into Gucci in Bev Hills … and when we told him about all of the stars calling for a Gucci ban over a sweatshirt that resembled blackface, Floyd scoffed.

“I’m not no follower, I do what the f*ck I wanna do,” Floyd told us.

When we told Floyd that stars like T.I. and Spike Lee would be upset with him, Floyd laughed.

“You said they’re gonna be upset with me? I love it, I love it, I love it. See, the thing is this, I live for myself. I do what I want to do.”

Outside the store, Floyd and his crew showed off a BUNCH of bags filled with Gucci — dropping a fortune on clothing and accessories.

“I’m not a follower,” Floyd added … “You know when everybody else they say, ‘Everybody gonna boycott?’ I say guess what, this boy gonna get on a yacht and live life.”

Mayweather defiantly said that he doesn’t see a need to stop shopping at high-end retailers even if they’ve posted offensive material, doing so while evoking the “Black Lives Matter” slogan.

Check out the video below.

—

Photo: WENN