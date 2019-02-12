J. Cole Agrees With Drake’s Grammy Speech, Awards Don’t Validate Nathans

While music artists strive for success and recognition in the form of sales, streams, and accolades like Grammy awards, J. Cole agrees with Drake’s sentiment that getting a trophy based on opinion is meaningless in the grand scheme of things.

Yesterday (Feb. 11), the rapper that went double platinum with no features took to his Twitter page to echo what Drake was saying in his Grammy’s acceptance speech before it was cutoff. In a few heartfelt posts, J. Cole admitted that he too at one time he took felt the need to take home the gold to validate his work but has since realized it’s just a thing.

i don’t never wanna be propped up by tearing somebody else down. Seeing Cardi b win a Grammy make me feel like I won. Same with jay rock and Anderson. I feel for Travis cuz he really deserved that acknowledgement as well, but his moment is way bigger than the awards could say — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 11, 2019

I went through a lot of heart break the first half of my career, maybe even longer, cuz deep down I needed that validation that I thought the awards could bring. But it’s a quote I’m about to google that’s the realist shit and sums up how I feel today. 4 anybody that need 2 hear — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 11, 2019

Ultimately Cole was happy to see some of his peers on that Grammy stage while assuring others that though they got overlooked by The Recording Academy they shouldn’t feel jilted by anyone especially since they aren’t even a part of the culture.

Seeing Thug get a Grammy incredible. Future too. been deserved. March madness was bigger than the Grammy’s. And congrats Ella mai 👑. 6lack really deserved too, but don’t sweat it my brother. No award show could ever get it all the way right. Especially one that ain’t run by us — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 11, 2019

Good advice from an artist who’s learned success is much more than what someone else’s definition of what it might be.

