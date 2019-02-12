21 Savage Released On Bond From Immigration Detention Center

21 Savage is free, for now. Today (February 12), the Atlanta rapper was finally granted bond and released from Immigration Detention Center.

Born She’yaa Bin Abrahama-Joseph, he was taken into custody by ICE back on February 3 after a traffic stop.

According to his lawyers, 21 Savage was granted an expedited hearing.

“21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters—he says that while he wasn’t present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together,: said a statement from his attorneys Charles Kuck Dina Laporte and Alex Spiro.

They added, “He will not forget this ordeal or any of the other fathers, sons, family members, and faceless people, he was locked up with or that remain unjustly incarcerated across the country. And he asks for your hearts and minds to be with them.”

While he is now a free man, we get the feeling 21’s battle to remain in the United States is only just getting started.

—

Photo: Getty