Upcoming Pornhub Valentine’s Day EP Features Struggle Rap Faves

Tekashi 6ix9ine, Lil Xan, and Blac Chyna are featured along with DJ Akademiks as Lil Ak.

Tekashi 6ix9ine live in Oslo, Norway.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

In the latest “Who Asked For This?” moment in Hip-Hop, Pornhub is rolling out a special Valentine’s Day music project featuring some of today’s struggle rap faves. Tekashi 6ix9ine, Blac Chyna, and DJ Akademiks as Lil Ak all appear on the six-song project.

TMZ reports:

Pornhub is releasing a 6-track album in partnership with Create Music Group, which features hip-hop acts like Tekashi69, Blac Chyna, Lil Xan, PnB Rock, Asian Doll, 24hrs, MadeinTYO and DJ Akademiks (who raps, apparently) as Lil AK.

The album kicks off with a seductive prelude from BC, who goes into graphic detail about what she wants to do this Valentine’s Day. Her “song” is aptly titled “Pornhub Valentine.”

Check out previews from Blac Chyna, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and Lil Xan below.

Photo: Getty

