Drake ‘So Far Gone’ To Stream, 6 God Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary

Ten years ago today (Feb. 13) Drake dropped his third and breakout mixtape So Far Gone (feel old yet?) and to commemorate the anniversary the King of The North has decided to stream the project for the first time in it’s existence.

Featuring life changing hits like “Best I Ever Had,” and “Successful,” So Far Gone put Drake on the map something serious and made him the hottest free agent in the game. This led to a massive bidding war between the game’s major labels before he ultimately signed with Lil Wayne’s Young Money imprint.

Since then it’s been nothing but champagne and W’s for the Canadian actor turned music artist and now he’s letting his fans a chance to relive how it felt the first time they were moved by his music while giving newer fans a chance to learn how it all started.

Taking to his IG page to announce the release, Drizzy took the time to also shout out the big names that helped him blow up including Lil Wayne, LeBron James, and Kanye West.

“@kanyewest a decade ago I rapped over your beat cause you just made the best sh*t and even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career…”

Nice to see Drake was able to put down the personal drama between him and Yeezy for a second to thank him for helping him become a household name.

So Far Gone is set to stream on various platforms on Valentine’s Day tomorrow (Feb. 14).