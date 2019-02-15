T.I. Torches Gucci Coon Floyd Mayweather With “F**k N***a” Diss Track

T.I. and Floyd Mayweather definitely aren’t the of best friends, so don’t expect a buddy cop feature from these two anytime soon. Tip unleashed a scathing diss of the retired boxer titled “F**k N***a” in the wake of Money Mayweather’s Gucci cooning and tap dance show.

In the slow-rolling, thumping track, Tip employs a busy flow but with the potent aim of highlighting how much Mayweather has made over the course of his career yet hasn’t done anything to help the communities he hails from.

“I don’t give a f*ck how much money you have / What did you do with it? How did you use it to make an impact and influence the wealth for the better? / You rather go buy jewlery, whatever,” T.I. raps in earnest.

The Atlanta veteran keeps his foot on Mayweather’s neck and even notes that the TMT honcho definitely has more cash then he does, although Tip himself has made major coin in entertainment himself. The song’s larger point, however, is how much more Mayweather could and should do with his platform and wealth.

Check out a preview of T.I.’s Floyd Mayweather diss “F**k N***a” below.

—

Photo: Getty