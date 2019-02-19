CLOSE
Floyd Mayweather Coons It Up In New Pic Draped In All Gucci

Clearly, the legendary boxer isn't studying T.I. and others who are boycotting the fashion brand.

Floyd Mayweather put on his tap shoes, top hat, and white gloves in front of the Gucci store last week in the wake of the blackface controversy the brand is contending with. Despite calls from protests from T.I., including a scathing diss track from the ATL rapper, Money Mayweather is delightfully cooning in a new photo draped in all Gucci.

In the photo posted to his Instagram account, Mayweather stunts in a dark blue Gucci top with matching socks, cut-off jeans, and white Gucci sneakers while striking a Twitter honey pose in front of a mirror.

Captioned “BORN A LEADER,” the photo appears to be in direct response to T.I.’s “F**k N***a” takedown and calls from Black leadership to not rock with Gucci’s clothing after the blackface sweater image went public.

One one hand, some can say Mayweather doesn’t owe the world anything and can wear what he wants but this over-the-top response just proves that he totally missed the point of the protests. Solidarity in the face of racist attacks is dope, not doubling down on the coon caping.

BORN A LEADER

