Barack Obama Spent Presidents Day With John Legend, Chrissy Teigen & Ayesha & Stephen Curry [Photos]

Imagine being so blessed in life that your evening consists of dinner with President Barack Obama. Well, the Curry and Stephens families don’t have to imagine dinner with our forever Prez because, for them, it’s a reality.

This past Monday, Obama hit up Ayesha Curry‘s San Francisco restaurant International Smoke and dined with her, Stephen Curry, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen, according to Page Six. Chef Michael Mina hit Instagram with a photo of Mr. and Mrs. Curry and Obama. “No greater privilege than to cook for this man on Presidents’ Day,” he captioned the pic. “Thank you for the highest honor @barackobama!”

Teigen also took to Twitter with a boomerang from the night:

truly had such an incredible meal at International Smoke last night. Cornbread with Thai curry, baked oysters ahhhhh amazing job @ayeshacurry and @ChefMichaelMina!! pic.twitter.com/bll0ni3icO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 19, 2019

Page Six writes that Teigen “having fellow cookbook author perks, she got a behind-the-scenes peek at the kitchen, which she shared on her Instagram story.” Check out the photos above.

