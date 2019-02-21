Daaatttte?!: Blac Chyna & Soulja Boy Break Up After A Couple Of Weeks

That didn’t last very long. Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna have reportedly broken up after just a couple of weeks of dating.

If you didn’t think this was a blatant troll move, you haven’t been paying attention.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ … the relationship started to fracture after Soulja and Chyna got into a huge argument about Tyga. During the argument, we’re told SB and BC started bickering about each other’s true intentions in their relationship.

We broke the story … the reason Soulja and Chyna started dating in the first place was revenge on Tyga. Tyga is Chyna’s ex, and he just had major beef with Soulja. Now, it seems Tyga is part of the reason why they’re throwing in the towel.

There are other factors involved in the breakup … we’re told Soulja and Chyna just weren’t on the same wavelength, with Soulja looking for group hangs and Chyna preferring the Netflix and chill vibe. As a result, we’re told BC felt SB wasn’t ready to commit.

Word is the break up was peaceful, though.

You care.

Photo: WENN.com