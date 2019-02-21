CLOSE
Jordan Peele’s ‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot Trailer w/ Sanaa Lathan, Tracey Morgan & More Looks Amazing [Video]

The 'Get Out' creator is stacking the wins.

71st Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards - Inside

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Jordan Peele dropped the official trailer for his forthcoming The Twilight Zone reboot and it looks amazing. The all-star cast of characters in the spooky series includes Tracey Morgan and Sanaa Lathan.

Get your coins, or free preview, ready as the series will be premiere on CBS All Access on April 1 with not one but two episodes.

Produced and hosted by Jordan Peele, more of stellar castings include Adam Scott (Parks & Recreation), John Cho (Star Trek) and Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead).

Yeah, we’re sold. Peep the trailer below.

