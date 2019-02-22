Estate Of Michael Jackson Files $100M Lawsuit Over “Leaving Neverland” Doc

Ahead of the Sundance premiere of the Leaving Neverland documentary, the estate of Michael Jackson has threatened legal action. The estate launched a $100 million lawsuit against HBO over the documentary, which their side believes smears the legacy of the late King of Pop.

The Blast reports:

According to the legal documents, obtained by The Blast, MJ’s estate filed a petition to compel HBO into arbitration over the documentary.

Jackson’s legal team claims, “Michael Jackson is innocent period.”

The estate has been lobbing verbal grenades at HBO since they began promoting the documentary at Sundance. They now argue that Jackson has a “longstanding contractual relationship” with HBO, and believe there is a non-disparagement clause that was breached.

As for what they think about damages, MJ’s estate is seeking all “damages proximately caused by HBO’s reprehensible disparagement of Michael Jackson, which could exceed $100 million should HBO succeed in the damage it is intending to cause the legacy of Michael Jackson.”

HBO isn’t going down without a fight and issued a statement in response.

“Despite the desperate lengths taken to undermine the film, our plans remain unchanged. HBO will move forward with the airing of Leaving Neverland, the two-part documentary, on March 3rd and 4th. This will allow everyone the opportunity to assess the film and the claims in it for themselves,” the statement read.

