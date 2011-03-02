Eminem And Rihanna To Perform At England’s V Festival

Rihanna to play V Festival in Staffordshire alongside Eminem

Eminem has been booked as one of the headliners of the V Festival with Rihanna also scheduled to make an appearance at the two-day event.

For those unfamiliar, V Festival is an annual music festival originated in 1996, held in England during the next-to-last weekend in August.

The event is held at two parks simultaneously which share the same bill. Artists perform at one location on Saturday and then swap on Sunday.

This year the two American stars will play at Weston Park, Staffordshire on Saturday August 20th, and Hylands Park, Essex on Sunday August 21st. Fans will hopefully get a live rendition of Em’s hit featuring the slender songstress, “Love The Way You Lie.”

The pair will be swapping venues with other headlining acts, Arctic Monkeys and Plan B on Sunday.

Tickets for the V Festival go on sale this Friday.