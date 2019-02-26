Gunna “Big Shot,” G Herbo “Hood Cycle” & More | Daily Visuals 2.25.19

Last Friday Gunna finally got around to drop his highly anticipated album Drip or Drown 2 and today comes through with some visuals in support of his solo project.

Getting creative with it, Gunna seems to be hanging out with the ghosts of musicians as the equipment in the studio gets worked by invisible people in his clip to “Big Shot.”

Back in Chicago G Herbo gets retro with it and uses some VHS style visual work for his video to “Hood Cycle.” Man this makes us miss Video Music Box in the 90’s. Shout outs to DJ Ralph McDaniels.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from ELHAE featuring Big K.R.I.T., Lil Durk, and more.

GUNNA – “BIG SHOT”

G HERBO – “HOOD CYCLE”

ELHAE FT. BIG K.R.I.T. – “SANCTUARY”

BHAD BHABIE FT. KODAK BLACK – “BESTIE”

LIL DURK – “CHIRAQIMONY”

DANILEIGH & LIL BABY – “LIL BEBE REMIX”