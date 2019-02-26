Knicks Legend Mike Bibby Under Investigation For Sexual Abuse

Mike Bibby, a former star NBA guard, is under investigation for the alleged sexual abuse of fellow teacher at Shadow Mountain High School in Arizona. He is the head coach of the boy’s varsity basketball team.

The accusations are damning.

Reports the New York Daily News:

The school had been conducting its own internal investigation, the Arizona Republic reported, but suspended it after Phoenix police stepped in. In a restraining order obtained by the Arizona Republic, the staff member described in excruciating detail how Bibby allegedly approached her one day from his car, alcohol on his breath, and held her immobile as he rubbed up against her.

The staffer has not been identified. The alleged abuse happened in February 2017 and another incident in October 2018, according to the newspaper. The restraining order was granted Friday.

Bibby has been the basketball coach for about seven years, winning a couple of state championships during that time.

Last we heard from Bibby, he set the Internet on fire thanks to a photo where he looked like a human action figure. He also plays in the Big3 three on three basketball league.

Bibby is denying the allegations.

Photo: Getty