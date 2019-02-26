CLOSE
HomeNews

International Trailer For Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Is Chilling [Video]

The upcoming directorial effort from Peele examines the darkness that dwells inside a normal family.

Leave a comment
91st Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

The overwhelming success of Jordan Peele’s Get Out has fans of the director and screenwriter clamoring for his next potential horror classic. In a new international trailer for Us, viewers get a deeper look into the dark sides of a normal suburban family away on vacation.

The international trailer runs at around two and a half minutes, revealing more of the chilling figures known as The Tethered who stalk the Wilson family as they attempt to have a quiet vacation.

Us features Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Anna Diop. The film will air at this year’s SXSW on March 8 and to wider audiences on Mar 22.

Check out the bone-chilling international trailer for Us below.

Photo: Getty

jordan peele , movie trailer , Movie Trailers , newsletter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
91st Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
International Trailer For Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Is Chilling [Video]
02.26.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close