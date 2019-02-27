Jordan Peele Might’ve Found His Star For The Reboot to ‘Candyman’

Jordan Peele’s venture into the world of horror started off with a big bang of astronomical proportions with the Oscar Award-winning film Get Out. After putting his foot the reboot to The Twilight Zone, Peele’s got his eye on another horror genre household name: Candyman.

After months of talk of Peele remaking the cult classic horror film about a forbidden interracial love affair turned supernatural, word is spreading that Peele might’ve found his new hooked murderer and no it’s not Lakeith Stanfield.

Variety is reporting that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is being eyed to replace OG Candyman Tony Todd in the upcoming reboot. While lots of fans were hoping to see Tony Todd once again brand the rusty hook for a hand, Abdul-Mateen’s more than proven his villainous chops as Cadillac on Netflix’s Get On Down and as Black Manta in DC’s massive hit Aquaman. So we’re actually excited to see what the man can do with a ghost who seduces white women while butchering anyone who says his names five times while looking in the mirror.

And for anyone who’s afraid that the reboot will venture far off from the road the original took to become a cult classic, fear not for Jordan Peele knows what’s really hood.

The studio is touting the upcoming film as a “spiritual sequel” to the original. It will return to the neighborhood where the legend began: the now-gentrified section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects once stood. The original “Candyman” was released in 1992 and follows a graduate student who explores the legend of Candyman while writing a thesis on urban legends.

Sounds like it’s going to be off the hook.

Candyman is set to drop in 2020.