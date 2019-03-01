Fatboy SSE ft. YFN Lucci “12 Days,” Lil Peep & ILoveMakonnen ft. Fall Out Boy “I’ve Been Waiting” & More | Daily Visuals 2.28.19

Fatboy SSE has become one of the many social media stars who’s decided to parlay his online fame into a music career and while it hasn’t exactly proved fruitful, it’s still a dream worth pursuing.

Today the social media comedian links up with YFN Lucci for in the visuals for “12 Days” where the two flaunt all kinds of cash, ice, and big boy Benz’s. We hope they ain’t borrow them whips from Tyga cause if so it’s likely to get repo’d at any second.

ILoveMakonnen meanwhile pays tribute to his man Lil Peep (RIP) and for the Fall Out Boy assisted clip to “I’ve Been Waiting” hits up the beach to walk a dog on the boardwalk before he hops on some rides to enjoy life.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Bas, Rod Wave, and more.

FATBOY SSE FT. YFN LUCCI – “12 DAYS”

LIL PEEP & ILOVEMAKONNEN FT. FALL OUT BOY – “I’VE BEEN WAITING”

BAS – “PURGE”

ROD WAVE – “RED LIGHT”

LUH SOLDIER – “WHAT HAPPENED”

DIGGIS FT. THIRSTIN HOWL THE 3RD – “SKILLIN SOUND”

ROME STREETZ & FUTUREWAVE – “FORTUNE FAVORS THE BOLD”