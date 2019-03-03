Mystikal Rejects Plea Deal In Rape Case, Lawyers Want Case Dismissed

Mystikal is out on bail while he fights sexual assault charges. However, the New Orleans rapper isn’t taking a plea deal and instead hopes to have the charges dismissed.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper’s lawyer, Joel Pearce, tells TMZ … he recently met with Caddo Parish, Louisiana prosecutors and they offered what seems like a sweet deal. The aggravated rape charge, which carries a life sentence, would be reduced to simple third-degree rape … with a 25-year max sentence. He says they’d also drop the second-degree kidnapping charge.

In exchange, Mystikal would have to plead guilty to felony simple rape … which Pearce says he’s unwilling to do. Offer rejected.

We’re told Mystikal and his defense team believe the alleged victim is lying and has major credibility issues, so they’re ready to play this out in court.

The trial’s scheduled to start in May, but Pearce says plea negotiations are still ongoing.

Mystikal only posted his bond a month ago after being locked up since turning himself in back in August 2017.

These aren’t the circumstances Mystikal expected to find himself in. He previously served six years after pleading guilty to sexual battery and extortion and was released in January 2010.

Photo: Caddo Correction Center