Rapper Mystikal Free From Jail, Out On $3M Bond

Mystikal is a free man for the time being. He is out on bond as he awaits trial.

As reported by TMZ the former No Limit Records star has been released from prison after serving 18 months. According to the documentation he posted a bond worth three million dollars that will allow him to be out on the town while he awaits trial. His legal team commented on his situation saying “It’s been a long time coming for Mike, but now he can get back to being the artist he is, doing what he loves, and seeing his kids again.”

Born Michael Tyler the “Danger” rapper turned himself in to police on August 21, 2017 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was charged with first-degree rape and and second-degree kidnapping. The rumor is that the bond was raised by friends, family and included a portion of his advance from a new recording contract.

His lawyer Joel Pearce spoke about the case with the gossip website. “Based on all of the evidence we have, we strongly believe that an amicable resolution is not only possible but probable as an outcome in this case and that Michael Tyler will never be made to return to jail for a crime he didn’t commit.”

Mystikal’s trial starts in May. On June 26, 2003 he plead guilty to sexual battery and extortion. He and two bodyguards allegedly forced a woman to perform oral sex on them after she supposedly stole over $80,000 dollars worth of checks. He served six years.

