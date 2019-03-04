Kevin Garnett’s Estranged Wife Wants $190K In Child & Spousal Support

Kevin Garnett and his estranged wife are undergoing divorce proceedings, and it will come at a heavy cost to the future NBA Hall of Famer. Brandi Padilla is seeking $190,000 per month in child and spousal support after filing for divorce last year.

As The Blast first reported, Garnett’s wife of 14 years, Brandi Padilla, filed for divorce last July. She is seeking physical custody of the former couple’s two kids, 10-year-old Kapri and 6-year-old Kavalli.

In her original filing, Brandi said she wanted spousal and child support and in new court documents obtained by The Blast, she goes into detail about what she’s after.

According to the docs, Brandi wants $46,000 a month in child support, estimating that she will have the kids 95% of the time. She’s also asking for another $146,000 in spousal support and then another $300,000 to cover her legal fees.

Garnett has countered by requesting joint legal and physical custody and has cited a prenuptial agreement the pair signed before their marriage.

