Future Denies He Banned Big Boned Women Entry Into The Club

Future confirms that he loves women of all shapes and sizes, club promoters on the other hand though...

Source: Rapper Future Performs at Drai's Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas Featuring: Future Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 08 Feb 2016 

Last week Future came under much scrutiny when a plus-sized model name NAO took to social media to announce that she had been denied entry into a Miami club because she wasn’t slim enough. According to her account, the bouncer at the door told her that Future had a “no fatties in the club” rule in effect.

Well, Future heard about the allegation and took to Twitter to say he loves “all women” and then IG to again shoot down the claim of big boned prejudice by stating “Never will I discriminate. Never, ever… ever ever ever.”

#future ain’t discriminating

Well, that was simple enough.

Future’s DJ that night, DJ E Feezy, meanwhile threw the blame on the club’s promoter for the incident.

In an Instagram story, E Feezy claimed that discrimination like the one NAO experienced that night was a common practice amongst club promoters in Miami and that he was with Future when they walked in the back door of the club so “there’s no way he could say to anyone handling the front door of the club where general admission, even VIP goes and that he don’t want no fat girls in the club. Stop believing that dumb ass sh*t, man .. that sh*t just f*ckin’ disgusts me.”

Now, will the truth travel as far as the lie?

Future

