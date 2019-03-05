CLOSE
Hypebeast Alert: SUPREME Fouls The Classic Timberland Moccasin

What are those?

Supreme x Timberland moc

Source: Supreme / Supreme

Sometimes fashion brands get out of hand with their designs. Case in point we will take a hard pass on the new SUPREME and Timberland capsule.

The streetwear giant has unveiled its newest collaboration with Hip-Hop’s favorite outdoor apparel company. SUPREME has put their own twist on Timberland’s 3-Eye Classic Lug Shoe, again. While the silhouette stays true to the original design the limited-edition release features hand sewn calf hair upper paneling for a premium touch. Additionally, we get SUPREME branding via a metal shoelace plate.

Supreme x Timberland moc

Source: Supreme / Supreme

Where things go left are the colorways put to use. The moccasins come in a leopard print that is polarizing to the say the least. No matter how fashion forward you may think you are these animal flavored feet pieces are begging for the side eye. Luckily there is an all black option that is less bold but the shoe still loses its classic rugged appeal.

Supreme x Timberland moc

Source: Supreme / Supreme

The SUPREME x Timberland drop will be available at stores in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London, Paris and online starting March 7.

Photo: SUPREME

