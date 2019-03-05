Fat Joe & French Montana Facing Lawsuit Over “All The Way Up”

Fat Joe and Remy Ma scored a huge hit with their single “All The Way Up” from their joint album, Plato O Plomo. However, a Miami-based rapper claims he co-wrote the track and has filed a suit against Joey Crack and French Montana as a result.

According to docs obtained by TMZ … Eric A. Elliott (aka Fly Havana) says he’s a struggling Miami-based hip-hop artist who co-created the track back in 2015 over the course of a few hours, working alongside rapper Infared.

But, according to docs, Elliott says Fat Joe cheated him out of credit and compensation. Elliott says he nagged Joe about getting a credit, but it wasn’t until March 2016 when Fat Joe finally agreed to meet — at an IHOP, no less — and cut him a check for $5k.

In the suit, Elliott says Joe promised more dough would come as the track generated more income — but Elliott says that never happened. He also claims he confronted French Montana outside of DJ Khaled’s studio in 2017 … and got the silent treatment.

It doesn’t appear Remy Ma is named in Fly Havana’s suit according to the outlet.

