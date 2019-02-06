French Montana Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency At Drai’s Nightclub

French Montana has officially kicked off his 2-year Las Vegas residency with Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub. Having also secured a residency in Dubai, Montana says he’s looking forward to the opportunity.

“It has been amazing performing in Dubai and Las Vegas over the years — the vibe and crowd is always electric,” the rapper, who was recently under fire for defending R. Kelly’s “legacy,” said in a statement according to Billboard. “I look forward to this global residency and a new place to call home in both these cities.”

Victor Drai, owner of Drai’s Nightclub, is also excited. “We are thrilled to have French Montana join our outstanding cast of resident artists,” he said. “We know his style and energy will light up the Drai’s LIVE stage and deliver our guests unforgettable shows.”

Visit DraisGroup.com to cop tickets…if interested.

