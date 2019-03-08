Bobby Shmurda On Working With Tekashi69 Again: “Hell Motherf*cking No!”

Don’t expect to hear Bobby Shmurda with Tekashi69 on a track ever again. The Brooklyn rapper checked in from jail and relayed that he will not be collaborating with the troll turned tattle-tale.

Vlad TV spoke with Shmurda and he was clear on his thought about creating another (he appeared on “Stoopid”) with Tekashi.

“Hell motherf*cking no. I don’t even want to be next to that man. I’m good,” Shmurda told Vlad.

He added, “These motherf*ckers would have everybody locked up. They entertainers. That’s why I tell these kids, too: These entertainers they just entertainers. They ain’t living that sh*t they be talking. You understand me?”

Tekashi is facing life in prison for federal racketeering charges, and as anyone with sense expected, has been flapping his gums to the feds after taking a plea deal.

Bobby Shmurda says he’ll be home in 20 months.